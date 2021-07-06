Georgia R. Smith was 87 years old. She was born, May 26th 1934 and passed away July 5th 2021. She is survived by her children Clinton Smith, Vickie Marley and husband Mike Markley and Tuanya Nicol and husband Thomas Nicol, Serrema Ferren, Craig Smith and wife Tiffany Smith, Christopher Robinson, Loran Todd Smith, Georgenna Sessions, Terri Hoopingarner and husband Kenneth Hoopingarner; Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, great-great-great-grandmother.
