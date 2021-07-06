Georgia R. Smith was 87 years old. She was born, May 26th 1934 and passed away July 5th 2021. She is survived by her children Clinton Smith, Vickie Marley and husband Mike Markley and Tuanya Nicol and husband Thomas Nicol, Serrema Ferren, Craig Smith and wife Tiffany Smith, Christopher Robinson, Loran Todd Smith, Georgenna Sessions, Terri Hoopingarner and husband Kenneth Hoopingarner; Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, great-great-great-grandmother.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.