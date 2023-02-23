Olivia Hill has had a recent revelation, and she felt it was time to let the people in charge know about it.
Hill, an eighth grader at Glide Middle School who has attended the district since kindergarten, stood in front of the Glide School District Board Wednesday night to add her voice to a growing argument about the district's leadership.
"I have been going to my siblings' sporting events for years, and for the first time I know who our superintendent is," Hill told the board in the high/middle school campus' Helix Hall library, which had roughly 80 residents in attendance.
It was the second consecutive week the Glide school board has met as it continues its search for a full-time district superintendent. The board brought on long-time educator Patrick Mayer last July to serve as superintendent in an interim role while it looked for a long-term option.
Those in the audience Wednesday night believe the option is sitting at the table with the board, and told the board the time was overdue to get answers.
"Tell us what changed," longtime Glide resident Christi Parazoo implored the board. "These people deserve an explanation, why you won't hire someone these people want. You owe the community that you're supposed to be serving an explanation."
The issue of "what changed" appears to have been borne from a 19-day period between a regular board meeting held Jan. 18 and a work session on Feb. 6.
Community member Abbie Malek — who along with many others was dressed in blue as a show of support for their interim superintendent — asked the board that exact question: how did the board go from offering a contract to Mayer to deciding to hire a search firm to gather additional candidates?
"You were all in agreement that an open search was a bad idea, that the candidates would be few and not likely great quality," Malek told the board from a prepared statement. "We, as a community that wholeheartedly supports Mr. Mayer as our permanent superintendent and are all here in blue to show our support, deserve the explanation.
"This board, at best, lacks transparency. At worst, outright dishonest."
While Malek's statement had been prepared based primarily on a transcript of the board's January 18 meeting, her comments had an additional boost when the public comment period was placed after the board agreed to extend the contract of current Glide High/Middle School Principal Dr. Kristina Haug.
Haug is currently on unspecified leave.
When public comment concluded, board member Timothy Shaw was clearly agitated.
"We have mishandled this," Shaw said of the process of the superintendent search. "I want it on record that we need to get rid of (consulting firm MacPherson & Jacobson) and offer him the job like we said we were gonna."
Shaw's comments drew a raucus response from the audience as board member Daniel Metz, sitting in for board chair Candice Voynick, adjourned the public portion of the meeting. Prior to the board entering into executive session, Shaw told his fellow board members that the situation "has gone to a level of stupid that is beyond me."
After a brief period to cool off as the library emptied, the board entered executive session to discuss a recent performance evaluation of Mayer. Following that discussion, the meeting was adjourned without returning to open session.
The next meeting of the Glide School Board is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.