DRAIN — The Glide wrestling team recorded five pins on its way to a 36-30 dual meet victory over Oakland during a Class 2A/1A Special District 2 four-team meet Thursday at North Douglas High School.The Wildcats won five of the six contested matches by fall.Glide got pins from 120-pounder Maysen Miller, Dennak Towne (132), Addison Crippen (138), Braxton Dill (145) and Brock Barron-Perreira (285), all coming in the first round of those matches.Oakland's lone win in a contested match saw 182-pounder Kaleb Oliver move up a weight to pin Glide's Corbyn Kangiser in 2:51.Glide beat North Douglas 42-6 in a dual which only two matches were contested, with Dill scoring a first-round pin at 145 and Kangiser earning a fall at 182.The Wildcats also beat Jefferson 34-12 behind pins from Miller (126), Dill (152) and Barron-Perreira (220). Jefferson won one contested match and the rest were scored as forfeits.No other dual meet results were available.Glide is scheduled to host the Willie Wilkinson Memorial tournament next Saturday.
