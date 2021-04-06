CORVALLIS — Jake Dukart and Wade Mackler each doubled and singled in Oregon State’s 5-2 nonconference loss to Gonzaga Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
The teams split the midweek series after Oregon State (21-7) won 11-3 on Monday.
Dukart singled in the fifth and doubled in the eighth, scoring on the latter hit when Jacob Melton grounded out to short. Overall, Dukart reached base three times after walking in the first. Meckler, meanwhile, doubled in the seventh as a pinch hitter, then singled in the ninth.
Ober opened OSU’s scoring with a bases-loaded walk in the first. Gonzaga (17-11), however, scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead.
Oregon State opens a three-game Pac-12 series at Oregon Friday night at PK Park in Eugene. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. and all three contests will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
Portland 6, Oregon 4
EUGENE — Gabe Matthews hit his 48th career double to set Oregon baseball’s career record Tuesday, though it came in a nonconference loss to Portland before 303 fans in PK Park.
The 19th-ranked Ducks (16-7) committed two errors and misplayed a couple of other situations that contributed significantly to the defeat.
Thus was squandered a two-hit day for Matthews that included his record-setting double, and a four-hit game by Aaron Zavala, who scored two runs.
