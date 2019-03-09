As of Saturday afternoon, the count for Douglas Electric customers still without power stood at 2,658, or 29 percent of their system.
But Todd Munsey with member services for the co-op, said crews have accomplished a lot, even though not a lot more members have their power on yet, but he said the crews have been taking full advantage of the dry weather to get to some of the problem areas.
Munsey said there are very few large pockets of users left to bring online, so workers are expanding to the outer reaches, along roads and into neighborhoods.
He said those who have been anxious to see utility vehicles on their streets and roads, and at their homes, will now begin to see their presence.
The trucks and equipment have been encountering mud bog conditions in some places, along with river crossings, tree trimming, pole replacements and other restoration challenges, but Munsey said they are hopeful the weekend will be productive.
