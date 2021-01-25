CORVALLIS — Aleah Goodman scored 33 points, but the Oregon State women’s basketball team fell to Washington State 77-75 in double overtime Sunday afternoon in a Pac-12 game at Gill Coliseum.
“This was a step in the right direction for us,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said. “We couldn’t have competed any harder. I was pleased with the way the team battled — this was an unbelievable warrior-like game. That’s what it takes to beat good teams. I loved everything about today, other than the loss.”
Goodman added six assists and made 11 of her 13 free throw attempts. Taylor Jones tallied 16 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks, while Taya Corosdale scored nine points. Sasha Goforth finished with seven points for OSU (3-5, 1-5 Pac-12).
Talia von Oelhoffen made her Oregon State debut, playing 21 minutes. She scored six points and added four rebounds and one assist. Originally part of the 2021 recruiting class, von Oelhoffen joined the team in practice Wednesday.
As a team, Oregon State shot 21-for-28 from the free throw line and grabbed 47 rebounds. Its defense held the Cougars to 35 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc,.
After taking the lead in the first quarter, it was Oregon State carrying a 31-28 lead into the halftime break. Goodman scored 15 of the team’s first-half points, and Jones added seven rebounds.
Oregon State’s next game is at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Washington.
