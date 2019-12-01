I read the article about Senator Ron Wyden going to restrict the Secure Rural Schools funding so that it is used for what it is intended for and not to be used to lobby for additional funding by county officials.
I sent Wyden an email regarding revising in person meetings in Washington, and have all meetings done as a video conferencing so that the costs are greatly reduced. I got a message stating that the senator would be contacting me in the near future regarding this. So, maybe this will greatly reduce the taxpayers outlay in travel expenses.
My next concern is that Tim Freeman has stated that they set aside money for these expenditures but don't always used the annual amount set aside for this. I, and I am sure others, would like to know how he traveled, whether it was coach or first class. What hotels did he stay at, and were these costs within travel guidelines? Also, what are the travel guidelines? Are they federal, state or county guidelines? Since this is a taxpayer expenditure, I am sure that the taxpayers would want to see if their tax dollars are being spent wisely. Since this county is a majority Republican county, and we know that Republicans don't want their taxes misspent, I think it would be wise to see the whole picture as to how the funds were spent.
The county leaders have done some nefarious things in the past and finally got exposed. I don't think this request is unacceptable to ensure that they are doing things in the best interest of the taxpayers.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
