A Canyonville woman was arrested by a Winston Police Department officer on Tuesday after she allegedly crashed her vehicle while driving impaired with her grandchild unrestrained in the back seat.
Kharisma Johnson, 45, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and three counts of failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged.
Winston police first received calls that a white Toyota RAV4 with Washington plates was blocking traffic near Lookingglass Road and Cary Street. Around 3:30 p.m., numerous people reported a suspected intoxicated driver.
A report was made that the same vehicle rear-ended a pickup at the intersection of Lookingglass Road and Abraham Avenue, and that the driver left the scene “at a high rate of speed” toward Northwest Douglas Boulevard.
Officers located the vehicle, which had crashed into a concrete crosswalk on Northwest Douglas Boulevard in front of Grocery Outlet.
The driver sustained minor injuries from the airbag deployment and the 5-year-old granddaughter had minor bumps and bruises. It was confirmed the child was not buckled in her car seat, according to a press release sent by the Winston Police Department.
Both were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, but were both released shortly after. Johnson’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit of .08%, according to police.
