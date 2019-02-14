An Alaskan grizzly bear and his female companion, a Kodiak brown bear, will highlight the 23rd annual Sportsmen’s & Outdoor Recreation Show this weekend at the Douglas County Fairgrounds this weekend.
Yogi, an 8-year-old, 800-pound grizzly and 2-year-old Lea, the brown bear, take center stage in the Grizzly Experience showing off their impressive size and behaviors interacting with their handler and showing the bond between grizzly and man.
The event is sponsored by Seven Feathers Casino Resort, and Bi-Mart.
The Sportsman’s & Outdoor Show starts Friday, with gates opening at noon, and runs through Sunday afternoon.
“The grizzlies are awe-inspiring. Just the sheer size of them — and they’re beautifully kept animals,” said Joe Pate, the show promoter and owner of ExpoSure Shows.
The World Champion Lumberjills will be tossing axes and firing up their chain saws slicing through logs rolling in a pool of water. The four women, “Chics with Axes,” will put on three shows per day. Guests can meet Tina Scheer, the winner of “Survivor: Panama” and owner of the Lumberjills.
Tim Sylvia, five-time MMA champion and host of cable TV’s Hit Squad Outdoors, will also be featured. After he retired from the ring in 2015, Sylvia became host of Hit Squad Outdoors, a hunting show on the Sportsman’s Channel.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had three better headline acts,” Pate said. “We always say we try to have a broad ranging appeal to people of all ages and all interests and I think we have a nice wide-ranging approach.”
The new Angler’s Showcase will feature trophy mounts of fish. The giant 50-foot fish tank will display live steelhead, trout, bass and sturgeon.
The Seven Feathers Big Game Room will host the 15th annual Head & Horns Competition.
“Basin Tackle Rob” Gensorek, the owner of Basin Tackle in Charleston and writer of Coastal Casts in The News-Review, will share his wit and fishing tips.
There will be many activities for kids, including the always-popular trout pond, climbing wall, Curt’s Archery Range and the ODFW Shooting Gallery. The Bi-Mart’s Kids S.A.F.E. BB Gun Range teaches basic gun safety to young shooters.
“In Douglas County it seems like everybody that lives here is an outdoor enthusiast, and in this show the kids really have a lot of things to do. They can catch trout in the pond, and see the grizzly bears and there’s just so much to do,” Hults said.
Guides and outfitters from Alaska to Africa and the Pacific Northwest will be on hand to talk about adventures on local and exotic rivers, lakes and streams, ocean fishing, hunting expeditions and photographic safaris.
Fairgrounds manager Dan Hults says they normally draw around 15,000 people during the three-day show, of which a significant number come from the coast. He said the show is so popular because there’s a lot for adults and kids to do.
