As I prepare for Orthodox Christian Easter, I’d like to shed some light on the reasons why the Orthodox Christian Church celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ later than the Catholic and Protestant churches.
The Catholic and Protestant Churches will celebrate Easter on Sunday; the Orthodox Churches will observe this holy day (Pascha) the following Sunday on April 24.
The Orthodox Church follows guidelines set forth by the First Ecumenical Council in Nicea in 325 AD, that requires that Pascha must take place after the Jewish Passover in order to maintain the Biblical sequence of Christ’s Passion.
The rest of Christianity does not follow this requirement, which means that on occasion Western Easter takes place either before or during Jewish Passover.
The Orthodox Church usually celebrates Pascha later than the Western Churches — anywhere from one to five weeks later.
The two dates can coincide when the full moon following the equinox comes so late that it counts as the full moon after March 21, in the Julian Calendar as well as the Gregorian Calendar.
As one can see, the Orthodox Church adheres to the Julian calendar. Tradition is the life and sprit of the Church.
In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII instituted a reform of the traditional Julian calendar. This new calendar called the Gregorian calendar was more astronomically correct and is used by most of the world today.
The tradition of Easter (Pascha) eggs in the Orthodox ChurchFor Orthodox Christians, the Easter egg is much more than a celebration of the end of fasting — is a declaration of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ for the faithful.
Traditionally, Easter eggs are dyed throughout the Orthodox Christian world on Easter Thursday and are dyed red to represent the blood of Christ, shed on the Cross, while the hard shell of the egg symbolizes the sealed tomb, whose cracking of which symbolizes the resurrection.
Easter eggs are specially decorated to celebrate the Easter holiday along with the arrival of spring. The oldest tradition is to use dyed or painted chicken eggs.
Many eastern Europeans, including Bulgarians (pisano), Croats (pisanica), Czechs (kraslice), Poles (pisanka), Serbs (pisanica), Slovaks (kraslica), Slovenes (pisanica or pirh), and Ukrainians (pysanka) decorate eggs for Easter. Many of the names derive from the Slavic root “pisa” which is related to “writing.”
In the eastern European tradition, the egg (similar to icons) is written, not drawn or painted. Easter eggs are a widely popular symbol of new life in Russia, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, and other east Europeans countries folk traditions. A batik (wax resist) process is used to create intricate, brilliantly colored eggs, the best-known of which is the Ukrainian pysanka.
Pianica is a decorated Croatian Easter egg that comes from an old Slavic custom dating back to pagan times.
During Easter eggs would be painted with bright colors, and would be given as gifts, especially to young children or a significant other.
Before paint became common, villagers used whatever resources they had available around them to make dyes and paints themselves. The most common color for eggs was red, due to the abundance of red beets and other vegetables. In the Medmurje area, soot would be mixed with oak to make a dark brown color. Green plants would be used for green dye.
The word pisanica is derived from the Croatian word that means “writing.” The most common phrase put on pisanicas is happy easter, or Sretan Uskrs.
Other common decorations are doves, crosses, flowers, traditional designs, and other slogans wishing health and happiness.
Growing up Orthodox at Easter time was a great celebration and treat. My mother would honor the other churches’ Easter and decorate eggs. She then would share these eggs with our Catholic and Protestant friends. In many years my brother and I would get two Easter baskets.
One can never celebrate the Resurrection too much.
