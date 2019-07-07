Fresh off a tour with legendary musician Elton John, guitarist John Jorgenson will unite with four other musicians to bring a unique blend of music to the Nichols Band Shell on Tuesday.
Known as the John Jorgenson Quintet, the group formed for Jorgenson’s 2004 album “Franco-American Swing.”
While Jorgenson is well-known as a guitarist, he is also proficient in the mandolin, mandocello, Dobro, pedal steel, piano, upright bass, clarinet, bassoon and saxophone. He is joined by Jason Anick, Max O’Rourke, Simon Planting and Rick Reed.
Jorgenson is the co-founder of country-rock band The Desert Rose Band, which boasts an eclectic array of artists such as Bonnie Raitt and Bob Seger. It was as a member of the band that Jorgenson won two consecutive Guitarist of the Year awards from the Academy of Country Music. Since then, he has collaborated with the likes of Earl Scruggs, Elton John, Luciano Pavarotti, Bob Dylan and many others.
Anick is considered a prodigious violinist and one of the youngest instructors at Boston’s Berklee College of Music. In addition to performing with the Quintet, leading his own contemporary jazz ensemble and performing with the Rhythm Future Quartet, Anick has also shared the stage with an array of artists like Stevie Wonder, Delta Rae, and Girls, Guns and Glory.
O’Rourke is a 19-year-old jazz guitarist and the winner of the 2015 Saga Djangofest Award for outstanding young musicianship in the genre of gypsy jazz. While he is known for his own compositions, he also performs the music of Django Reinhardt, Gonzalo Bergara, Biréli Lagrène and Cole Porter.
Planting joined the Quintet in 2009. He is a well-known bassist in the gypsy-jazz community and has performed in concerts and festivals around the world. He has compiled a discography rife with names like Mathilde Santing, Jimmy Rosenberg and Stephane Wrembel.
Reed received a Best Drummer of the Year nomination at the Martin Reggae Music Awards. He is a percussionist renown for his brushwork and swinging drive and has recorded and played with the likes of Shelby Lynne, Alison Brown, Ray Davies of the Kinks and Jennifer Niceley.
The John Jorgenson Quintet will take the stage at 7 p.m. Spots at Stewart Park can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5 a.m. the day of the concert.
Parking is limited. Spots can be found at the park, in the paved lot connecting the YMCA to the softball fields on Stewart Parkway, and at Legion Field across from the park. Cyclists are welcome to use the bike corral, which will be manned for free by a local youth group.
