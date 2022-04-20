To some people, Tyrone Curtis Powell is the man who cried wolf too many times, which is now costing him dearly.
But to Kimberly Pittman, a nurse who has been caring for Powell for two weeks now, including putting him up in a local motel, Powell — who she knows as John Hope — is simply someone who is gravely ill and needs help.
No matter how you slice it, Powell’s future looks pretty bleak. He is facing a possible sentence of years in prison for purportedly stealing 30 acres of land from a widow in Elkton. Powell faces a half-dozen felony charges, including aggravated theft, identify theft and two counts of perjury.
His trial, which has already been postponed twice, is scheduled for Oct. 4. The question is whether Powell, 41, will still be alive to attend.
By all accounts, he is grievously ill. Powell, who stands 6-foot-5 inches tall, has lost more than 100 pounds, and cannot walk, talk, write or eat very well, due to a number of ailments. He has a goiter on his neck larger than a softball. He wears an adult diaper for incontinence. He has muscles wasting and skin hanging off his bones, Pittman said.
He also has blood cancer and a degenerative brain disorder, according to medical records he keeps in his possession, Pittman said.
“He’s losing the ability to function little by little because nobody’s helping him,” she said. “I’m doing the best I can, but I can only do so much.”
For reasons still not entirely understood, Powell was released from jail March 14 and ended up homeless. Powell would likely still be sleeping in a tent at the Duck Pond were it not for the efforts of Pittman. A nurse and mother of four children, Pittman has scraped together enough money to put Powell up since April 6, shortly after she spotted him at the Duck Pond.
At first, she put Powell in a Roseburg hotel, at a cost of about $100 a night. She recently moved him to a less expensive motel on the outskirts of town that rents by the week.
Pittman said she has added empathy for Powell because her mother battled drug and alcohol addictions and she herself was homeless on and off growing up.
“I know what it’s like,” she said.
Pittman is equal parts saddened, worried and furious at Powell’s plight. She has knocked on doors and made endless phone calls in an effort to get him a proper place to stay and the medical care he needs, to no avail.
Pittman said that may be because of the charges he faces; the fact he is Black may also be a factor, she said.
Pittman also said problems have arisen because he has gone by two names — John Hope and Tyrone Powell — making it difficult to access his Medicaid benefits.
To her, whatever Powell may have done before is irrelevant.
“It sounds like there are some things he did in his past that may have been deceitful, I don’t care. None of that means he should not receive medical attention,” Pittman said. “Basically, everyone has turned us away. I cannot get him help anywhere in this community.”
Pittman said she took Powell to CHI Mercy Medical Center to try and get him admitted, but officials there said they were not convinced he was ill. She has tried reaching out to every entity and agency she can think of, including the Oregon Health Plan and other state agencies. She has contacted civil rights groups like the National Action Network and sought legal help from Legal Aid Services of Oregon for a possible lawsuit.
Pittman is also looking at creating a medical power of attorney so she can better advocate for him.
“I feel as a nurse I have an obligation to help a dying man by treating him with dignity and respect,” Pittman said. “It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen to not help a sick human. I do not have the ability to turn a blind eye, I don’t.”
People who are familiar with Powell, including those who have investigated him for various alleged misdeeds over the years, warn that he is a skilled con man who has feigned illness before to get out of trouble.
The trail of fraud dates back even to Powell’s birth records, investigators say. Powell claims he was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands and left on the doorstep of a church there, but in fact he grew up in California, attended Yale University and lived mostly in Arizona, according to law enforcement officials.
While in Arizona, Powell ran into trouble with the law. In 2009, Powell was arrested for altering a VIN on a vehicle in which he had obtained a loan, then reported stolen and removed the VIN and license plate. Powell was also taken to court for defaulting on loans.
Powell left Arizona and is believed to have spent some time in Alaska before landing in Bellingham, Washington. Once there he assumed the name John Paul Hope — a combination of the name of the former pope and a local program called Hope House — and with that alias got a Washington identification card and a Social Security number, investigators say.
While in Bellingham, authorities say Powell started the Impossible Roads Foundation. While touting the organization, which Powell claimed built tiny homes for disabled veterans, he collected large donations from companies like Home Depot, Matson and others, according to authorities.
Matson, which makes shipping containers, said it donated at least 20 to Powell in the belief he would convert them into housing for disabled veterans. Instead, he sold the containers, valued at about $1,000 each, authorities said.
Powell did keep one of the shipping containers and converted it into a tiny home — for himself, court records show.
Authorities say Powell swindled individuals and corporations for years, often through phony nonprofit organizations he claimed to run. He operated at least a half-dozen fraudulent nonprofit organizations under such names as “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” and “Love,” authorities said. Those fake nonprofits accepted donations from individuals and corporations, but Powell either kept, discarded or sold them, police said.
Janet Grosz said when she met Powell through a mutual acquaintance in 2019, he went by the name John Paul Hope. He told her about his plans to create a place where disabled veterans could live in dignity. That stuck a cord with Grosz, a widowed, retired nurse who had recently lost her husband, a veteran himself. She agreed to give him 3 acres of her 55-acre ranch in Elkton for his plan to build housing for those veterans.
The problem, according to authorities, is that nothing Hope said was truthful. His real name was Tyrone Curtis Powell, the veterans housing project he proposed was a sham and instead of using 3 acres of Grosz’s ranch he forged documents and took possession of 30 acres, those authorities said.
In October 2020, Grosz filed a civil complaint in Douglas County Circuit Court against Powell and Impossible Roads Foundation, to get her land back. Grosz eventually prevailed and was given back possession of her land, although it took her nearly a year in court and thousands of dollars in legal fees.
Like others who know him, Grosz has always been wary of Powell’s claims of illness.
"I just don’t believe what he says. He is always faking until he finds his next victim,” Grosz said. "He’s been dying for the last 10 Years. So I don’t believe him.”
This time, however, appears to be different. Even the judge in his case remarked recently about how Powell’s health was deteriorating. In one recent court document, Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall noted that Powell’s “limbs have shrunk during the course of the proceedings.”
However, based on an examination by doctors at Oregon State Hospital and what he witnessed himself, Marshall determined that Powell was well enough mentally to stand trial.
His medical condition is another story. And that is Pittman’s primary concern. No matter what he may have done, she said, Powell still is a human being who deserves to be treated with respect and given the basic medical care he needs to stay alive.
“I’m just disgusted with the lack of professionalism,” Pittman said. “He’s not a drug addict, he doesn’t drink. I’ve got his medical records. He’s desperately ill and no one seems to care.
“If he dies unattended in that hotel room, I will freak out and it will not be a good day for our medical care community.”
(1) comment
Thank you Ms. Pittman!
