CORVALLIS — Beau Philip homered twice and Adley Rutschman hit his fifth of the season to send the Oregon State baseball team to a 4-2 series-clinching victory over West Virginia in front of 3,669 Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Philip hit a solo shot in the second inning and followed that with a two-run home run in the fourth to give the Beavers (10-0) the lead for good. Rutschman gave Oregon State an insurance run via a sixth-inning solo blast off West Virginia starter Jackson Wolf, who took the loss after allowing five hits and four runs in seven innings. He is 2-1 on the year.
Bryce Fehmel picked up his second win of the season and 28th of his career — good for a tie for fourth all-time at Oregon State (10-0).
The right-hander scattered four hits and two runs in six innings. Fehmel’s lone blemish came on a two-run double by West Virginia’s TJ Lake in the fourth inning.
Philip led the Beavers with two hits and his three RBIs gave him a team-leading 14 on the season.
Oregon State concludes its three-game series with West Virginia (5-5) Sunday at Goss Stadium. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.
