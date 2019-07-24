The National Human Trafficking Hotline received a call about a potential sex trafficking incident involving a teenage girl July 10 at Rice Hill, according to Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force founder Marion Kotowski.

A post about the allegation appeared on the task force’s Facebook page July 16 and has continued to create a stir among county residents for the past week. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it is aware of, but not currently investigating, the alleged incident.

Kotowski said the hotline’s report indicated a Caucasian teenager who appeared to be a minor, but could have been between 16 and 19 years old, was waving to and interacting with adult males at the Pilot Flying J Truck Stop and the Adult Shop in Rice Hill.

Those are red flags for sex trafficking, a form of modern-day slavery in which victims are coerced or manipulated into prostitution with all the proceeds going to a pimp, according to Kotowski.

Possible additional victims were also mentioned, but were reportedly believed to be adults. Kotowski said the task force’s primary concern is the alleged younger victim. She said there’s no such thing as a teenage prostitute. A minor cannot consent to sex and is automatically considered a human trafficking victim if they are involved in prostitution.

The hotline did not identify the caller, or offer any information about the suspected pimp.

Both the truck stop and the adult store are located just off Interstate 5, which is known to be a corridor for transporting trafficking victims, Kotowski said, and truckers are frequently targeted as potential Johns — the term for a prostitute’s client — at truck stops up and down the freeway.

Kotowski emphasized that there’s no indication it’s unsafe for travelers to stop at Rice Hill, and that the businesses in that area are cooperating with the task force’s efforts to identify and prevent human trafficking, including placing informational posters in their restrooms.

Pilot Flying J Manager Cody Collins said no one notified him of any possible human trafficking on the day in question. Collins said his employees regularly patrol the parking lot, and that all employees receive training on identifying human trafficking. He said as far as he knows, there have not been any trafficking incidents at Pilot Flying J’s Rice Hill location since he took over as manager a year ago.

Many truckers are part of a movement against human trafficking, and are quick to report on possible incidents, Collins said. Umpqua Community College trucking students receive training to help them recognize the signs.

An employee who answered the phone at the Adult Shop referred questions to a manager, who did not call back by deadline.

However, the Adult Shop commented on the task force’s Facebook post Saturday that, “The Adult Shop is outraged by the reports of human trafficking in the Rice Hill Truck Stop. We find this conduct deplorable and have been in contact with Douglas County Sheriff to assist with any ongoing investigation.”

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Brad O’Dell said the sheriff’s office is aware of the report and the Facebook post.

“The Sheriff’s Office has reviewed the available information, but at this time does not have an open investigation,” O’Dell said in an email. “As always, the Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to report any suspected criminal activity through the dispatch center at 541-440-4471.”

Kotowski said this is the fourth possible incident she’s heard about in the Rice Hill area over the past year. She encouraged witnesses to suspected human trafficking incidents contact police.

She urged witnesses to remain safe, but record license plate numbers and descriptions and take cellphone photos if possible. Red flags for possible trafficking include observing a person who is under the control or surveillance of someone else, who won’t make eye contact, looks fearful or won’t speak.

Kotowski said traffickers and their victims come from all races and socioeconomic backgrounds, and 40% of the pimps are women. Many victims have experienced child abuse or other traumas or have been involved with the foster system or juvenile justice. They are often manipulated into thinking they have to repay some kind of debt to their pimps.

Bystanders unsure whether they’re witnessing trafficking can contact the hotline at 1-888-373-7888. If they’re able to safely speak to a victim but the victim doesn’t want police involvement, another resource is the Battered Persons’ Advocacy in Roseburg, which provides shelter and has an anti-trafficking advocate on staff. The BPA can be reached at 541-673-7867.