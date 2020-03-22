Note: This article appeared in The News-Review on July 7, 1944.
A large Douglas fir in process of being felled by an ultra-modern device of the logging woods — a chainsaw. While not as yet in general use, the chainsaw is a labor and time-saving contrivance which already has found favor with many big operators and is destined to become increasingly popular.
The saw is composed of a series of separate steel teeth linked together in staggered rows to form a continuous chain which moves with lightning speed about the perimeter of a long, thin, flat supporting metal bar, at one end of which is attached a motor powering the chain at the other end a device which controls the tension and speed of the chain.
The teeth in the outside “rows” are the cutting teeth. Those on the inside the rakers, which force the sawdust from the cut.
The sawing unit weighs about 125 pounds, powered in this instance by a nin HP motor and is operated by a two-man falling crew. Once a cut is underway, one of the fallers may occupy himself at other chores, leaving the other faller to manipulate the saw, which rests its weight on the tree.
Chains and supporting or cutting bars are manufactured in varying lengths to accommodate the diameter of different trees. Some trees the bark is chipped away at opposite points of the circumference to accommodate the length of the tree.
A tree may be sawed very much faster and with much less effort by use of a chainsaw than by the old standard, hand-operated crosscut method. It cuts through pitch easily and the tough butt of a big tree hold no terrors for it. It is heavy to lug around and to lift; but I reckon a fellow can’t have everything.
Chainsaws now on the market are powered either by gasoline, electricity, or compressed air.
