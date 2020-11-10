Terri Day rose to the rank of senior master sergeant in the Air Force before retiring with nearly 30 years in the military and 22 years on active duty. After returning home to Myrtle Creek she began volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul. Today she is president of the board and has her hands in many aspects of SVDP, and regularly puts in 60 hours a week as a volunteer. Here she talks about her service in the military and in the community.