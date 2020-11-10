I was born in Grants Pass, the second daughter of Steve and Barbara Sutch Jr. At the time I was born my parents and older sister lived in Glendale, where my dad’s parents lived and owned Steve’s Saw Shop until they retired.
In 1976 we moved to Myrtle Creek and my parents have lived here ever since. I grew up on a ranch with my two sisters and brother. Ranch work, 4-H and sports was my youth and I would not change a thing. After graduating from South Umpqua High School in 1981, I went to college at Pacific University in Forest Grove, then transferred to the University of Oregon.
While attending college I also worked for Roseburg Lumber (now Roseburg Forest Products) in the summers to help pay for college. Although I appreciated the mill I knew it is not what I wanted to do. While at UO I had a class that went to all the military installations in Washington state. It was really interesting and I knew that was for me.
My brother-in-law was in the Army, so I talked to him and he said the Army was not for me. You would think that this would have made me mad but it didn’t. Chuck and I were close and he knew I could outwork anyone when it came to bucking hay. So to the Air Force I went.
On Feb. 3, 1987 I started basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. From there I went to Randolph Air Force Base, also in Texas. I was chief of sports when I left there in July 1990. I left active duty and joined the Arizona Air National Guard in Phoenix. My career field changed to maintenance scheduler for KC-135’s (aerial refueling aircraft). I loved it.
For a few months I was a weekend warrior but then I went back on active duty and worked as a finance person in the Joint Counter Narcotics Task Force. When that ended, I became a federal technician at the guard base. In December 2002, I transferred to Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Klamath Falls.
At Kingsley I once again went on active duty in the guard. I changed my career field again when transferring to Oregon. I joined the finance office as a budget analyst. But over the 14 years I was at Kingsley I held several positions in the finance office (budget analysist, financial advisor, finance superintendent and quality assurance advisor). On September 1, 2016, I retired with almost 30 years in the military and over 22 years on active duty.
I was lucky enough to travel all over the U.S. whether it be for conferences, playing softball or training exercises with the Air Force. Travel also included trips overseas — United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain and many more places.
I will never forget 9/11 and how we got our aircraft generated to support the F16’s flying over Phoenix to protect everyone.
The people I have served with are awesome.
After retiring I moved back to Myrtle Creek to build a home on my parent’s property. My mom has been with St. Vincent De Paul food pantry since retiring in 2008. She asked if I wanted to help one day and that is how it started.
In 2017, the St. Vincent De Paul thrift store was not making money, which meant the food pantry was not getting any money to buy food. At an emergency meeting of the board the board president at the time told us the store was going to have to close soon if something wasn’t done. That is when she asked me if I wanted to try. I said okay.
So the store has changed a lot since February 2017. The dolls that used to be in the front window are long gone and so is the nasty smell. Those were the first things that went. Management changed as well. We are always updating the inside and our windows always have positive messages.
I am a volunteer president of the board in Myrtle Creek, director of the store, work the food pantry, do all the accounting for the store, write reports for all grants, work with the grant writer, order food with my mom for the pantry, work at the store, help create special programs, drive the truck to handout snack bags to kids, complete all reports for SVDP, work with Father Carl from the Catholic church and lots more. This is a full-time job. I probably put in over 60 hours a week.
I don’t do this alone; I have some great volunteers and employees to make this place happen.
I have also won a few awards. In 2009 I was named the winner of the 173rd Fighter Wing James Cunningham Wingman of the Year and then went on to be named Wingman of the Year for the Oregon Air National Guard. In 2019 I was named Women of the Year for Myrtle Creek Tri-City Area Chamber of Commerce. This was awesome because my mom was named Women of the Year in 2017.
Why do I do this? I want to help my community. There are so many people who are less fortunate than me. The choices I made growing up have allowed me to retire at a relatively young age and I do not have to go get another job to pay my bills.
While in the Air Force I had great mentors and I want to return the favor by assisting those in my community. So, I served my country for also most 30 years and now I am serving my local community.
