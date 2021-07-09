Bright red, orange and blue cars from decades past dotted the parking lot of the Cascade Community Credit Union parking lot on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Thursday in Roseburg.
Their owners and other visitors lined up for free ice cream sandwiches. Vanilla between chocolate cookie slabs, cold and sweet, took the edge off the afternoon sunshine.
“Good old school ones,” observed Denise Seibel, of Roseburg, about the sandwiches. “It was great on a day like this, kind of reminds me of when I was 16, driving the old ‘64 1/2 through Winston.”
The ‘64 1/2 in question was Seibel’s first car, a Mustang. Seibel lived in Winston then, next door to the Brosi’s farm stand, a great place for kids to grow up, she said.
They had to replace three starters in that old car before her father finally gave up and disappointed her by replacing it with a ‘67 Pontiac LeMans.
“It was a pile of junk, but I absolutely loved it,” she said of the Mustang. (The LeMans did turn out to be a wonderful car, though, she said.)
On Thursday, Seibel brought her current Mustang, a bright fire-engine red ‘66.
Parked next to it was her husband Dave Seibel’s car, an equally red Datsun Fair Lady roadster. They own three of those.
“We are just car enthusiasts and we love Graffiti. It’s our favorite time of the year,” she said.
As great as the cars are, Seibel said she really joined the Umpqua Flatheads Car Club because it raises a lot of money for charity.
Tony and Mandy Lindsey drove from their Grants Pass home to enjoy Graffiti Weekend.
They didn’t have a car to bring because they’re in the process of restoring their ‘69 Buick Riviera.
That labor of love is purely sentimental, Tony Lindsey said.
“It belonged to my older brother who passed away, and he always wanted to restore it,” he said.
Mandy Lindsey said it’s the fourth year they’ve driven up for the event.
“We kind of make it a vacation time,” she said.
Carol Doss has a ‘53 Chevy pickup at home in Glide. It’s getting a whole new engine, she said, so she didn’t bring it Thursday.
Her husband bought it from his grandfather 46 years ago, before they were married, and one day it will belong to their youngest son.
“It’s more family than a car,” she said.
Doss is part of the Umpqua Flatheads, too, and said she likes to hit every event during the week.
Her favorite car on Thursday was Dave Seibel’s red Datsun.
What’s really fun about Graffiti Weekend, she said, is getting together with other car owners and seeing what they’ve done with their cars.
“People are always in a good mood,” she said.
Randy McCool drove down from the Salem area. It’s the third time he’s visited for Graffiti Weekend.
“We just think it’s great. Everywhere you look there’s car shows and activity and it just seems like the whole community is opened up to it,” he said.
McCool left his teal blue ‘75 Corvette in Canyonville on Thursday but hoped to enter it in the Downtown Shop-n-Shine Corvette City show Saturday.
He bought it at an auction in Roseburg two years ago and he’s hoping someone will recognize the car and be able to tell him more about it.
He said he really missed Graffiti Weekend last year when the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We were looking forward to doing this last year and of course we couldn’t,” he said.
It feels good to be able to get out and enjoy events again.
“I don’t think we were meant to be 6 feet apart all the time. It’s nice to have these kinds of gatherings,” he said.
