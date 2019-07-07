Roseburg Public Library subscribes to about 30 magazines and newspapers. I selected the titles last fall with the goal of covering a variety of subjects, from entertainment magazines such as People to culinary magazines such as Cook’s Illustrated. The Library Commission provided valuable feedback, and we added Artists Magazine as well as Spanish titles Highlights High Five Bilingue and People en Espanol.
It’s hard to believe that it’s time to review our subscriptions, but we work several months ahead to ensure a seamless transition in case we add or cancel titles. We work with a vendor that bundles most of our requests so we do not have 30 sales reps and 30 invoices. This simplifies the process, but it also means we need to be very organized.
As I consider how to move forward with our subscriptions, I would like public input. What magazines or newspapers does the library have that you read? What is missing? Perhaps there is a specific title that stands out, or maybe it’s a topic that could be fulfilled by a number of magazines.
Through July 31, there will be an online poll linked on the library’s website, www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org. The poll will include a list of the library’s current subscriptions as well as questions about what the library should and should not carry.
The poll will be available in hard copy at the library; hard copies also can be mailed or emailed upon request by calling 541-492-7051 or emailing kwiley@cityofroseburg.org. Once polling has closed, I’ll post the results on the library website and in the library building.
There are a couple of things to keep in mind when considering library subscriptions.
One is funding. As much as I would like to carry national newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal, the budget is limited. Last fall I thought it was more important to have the Oregonian and Register-Guard, and now is your opportunity to tell me whether that was the right choice.
Another is ensuring there are titles for people of all ages. We’re particularly interested in hearing from teens because there aren’t a lot of magazines directed to that demographic.
Third is that I anticipate continuing with about 30 subscriptions; whether the titles change will largely be up to you.
It’s important to note that the library receives 10 copies of the News-Review every day it’s published through the Newspapers in Education program. We also receive the Smithsonian magazine through a private donation. The library is grateful for their generosity.
Contact me if you’re interested in donating a subscription, and please make your voice heard by completing the subscriptions survey.
