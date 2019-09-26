Why do you want this job?
That simple yet direct question was the first of a half-dozen or so questions that Douglas County Commissioners on Wednesday asked three candidates to be interim County Clerk.
Candidates Rosemarie Wess and Andrew Taylor — who both work in the clerk's office — and Dan Loomis were asked the same questions by commissioners. Each candidate was allotted a maximum of 30 minutes for their interview, but the process went quickly and took less than an hour for all three interviews.
The interview order was chosen by selecting the three candidates names out of a hat. During the interviews, the other two candidates were asked to step outside the commission chambers.
First up was Taylor, who has worked in the Clerk’s Office for more than three years and has worked in records much longer. His previous work was in medical records, including for the Health Department.
Taylor seemed nervous from the outset and had to have some questions repeated after giving his answer. When asked why he wanted the job, Taylor said,"To tell the truth it's for the love of the job."
Taylor, who is currently the office manager in the clerk’s office, said he considered his work with there "a calling."
Wess followed Taylor and acknowledged that she was nervous.
"I dislike public speaking and to me this is public speaking," she said.
Weiss has worked for the county since 2000. She has analyzed data, served as a supervisor for the County Health Department and was the county's human resources director. Wess is the current chief deputy clerk and had been selected by outgoing Clerk Patricia Hitt as her choice to step into the interim role.
"I feel like I have the hands-on experience, and the interest in doing the job full-time officially," she said. Wess also said that if appointed interim clerk she would focus on voter outreach and education to offset voter apathy.
"People are losing faith in elections because of everything they read on social media," she said.
Wess brought some levity to the interviews when she was asked how she would manage a clerk's office with a tight budget. She explained that she and other staff in the clerk's office take an oath and are available to do wedding vows, at $110 a pop. "If I need a chair I can do three weddings," she said.
Last up was Loomis, who is employed as a workforce development manager at Umpqua Economic Development Partnership. Loomis, an Army combat veteran who served as an aircraft mechanic and became a chief warrant officer, ran for Douglas County commissioner in 2018, but dropped out of the race.
Loomis answered his questions by reading from several pages of prepared responses he had typed out ahead of time.
"I think the County Clerk is the linchpin of county government," he said when asked why he wanted the job. "I will do what it takes to make this office successful."
Voters will select a permanent replacement in 2020, but the interim clerk will hold the post until that election winner takes office in January 2021.
Candidates have until March 10 to file for that race. So far Loomis is the only one of the three who has filed to run.
Taylor said he’s considering filing for the election, while Wess said she does not intend to run.
The interim clerk will be chosen by the Commissioners on Oct. 2, as long as at least two commissioners agree on a candidate.
Hitt announced in August her intention to step down at the end of September to spend more time with family.
