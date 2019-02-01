NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists before a Madison Square Garden crowd eager to start the free agent wooing five months early, and the Boston Celtics beat New York 113-99 on Friday night in the Knicks’ first game since trading Kristaps Porzingis.
The trade to Dallas gave the Knicks money to chase two top free agents this summer and fans showed Irving that they want him to be one of them, cheering him before and during his return from a two-game absence with a hip injury.
Marcus Morris added 18 points for the Celtics, who won for the eighth time in nine games.
NUGGETS 136, ROCKETS 122
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, Malik Beasley had a career-high 35 points and Denver defeated Houston.
The Rockets’ James Harden scored 30 points to extend his streak to 25 games of scoring 30 or more points. He needed a late 3-pointer to keep the streak alive, and it came well after the game was in hand for Denver.
HORNETS 100, GRIZZLIES 92
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Marvin Williams hit two key 3-pointers and Bismack Biyombo swatted away a pair of late shots, leading Charlotte past depleted Memphis.
THUNDER 118, HEAT 102
MIAMI — Paul George scored 43 points and had a career-high 10 3-pointers, Dennis Schroder scored 24 of his 28 points in the second quarter and Oklahoma City extended the NBA’s longest current winning streak to seven games by beating Miami.
Russell Westbrook got his fifth straight triple-double and 18th of the season, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. Steven Adams added 13 for the Thunder.
JAZZ 128, HAWKS 112
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead Utah over Atlanta.
Ricky Rubio added 22 points and 11 assists, and Joe Ingles chipped in 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Seven Utah players scored in double figures as the Jazz won their third straight at home.
