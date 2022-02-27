Roseburg school board members unanimously agreed on Wednesday to extend Jared Cordon’s superintendent contract through June 2025.
The decision came during the board’s annual superintendent evaluation, with additional reviews on the district’s progress with COVID-19 safety and expanded learning opportunities for students.
Board Chair Rebecca Larson said she was proud of the district’s ability to remain in person, despite challenges from COVID-19 and staffing shortages.
“Superintendent Cordon’s steady and calm leadership has helped guide our students, staff and families through yet another challenging school year,” Larson said in a press release. “Our students are in classrooms, learning, engaging and building relationships. Maximizing in-person instruction is key to helping students get back on track.”
The board also noted other accomplishments seen by the district, including the graduation rate at Roseburg High School for 2020-2021 reaching 89% — the highest on record.
Cordon said the district has been able to make these achievements thanks to the hard work of board members and district employees as well as the cooperation and support of students and families.
“Our district has embraced the challenges of the past two years and found opportunities to adapt and grow stronger,” Cordon said in the release. “I am proud to serve Roseburg and look forward to the amazing things we can accomplish as a community.”
Cordon’s extended contract will go into effect on July 1.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review.
