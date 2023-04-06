Jemma Crae first fell in love with art as a little girl. It started with finger painting, but many years later Crae has graduated to far more complicated techniques.
Many of those techniques will be on display beginning Saturday during Crae’s retrospective exhibit titled “My 40 Year Journey as an Artist.”
That journey began with an oil painting class. Crae has always enjoyed art, but it wasn’t until after moving to Douglas County in 1975 that she truly began expanding her knowledge. Her painting from that class, which depicts the Columbia River Gorge, will be part of the exhibit.
“When I came to my college, Lewis and Clark, in 1961, we came down the Columbia River Gorge. And I said, ‘I love this place, this is my home,’” Crae said. “And so that painting was significant for me because it signified the first time I fell in love with Oregon and wanted to live here the rest of my life.”
Crae has moved on from oil paintings, though. She’s dabbled in both watercolor and acrylics, but found what she most enjoys is pastel painting over watercolor details. She considers herself a landscape artist, but doesn’t necessarily specialize a particular style or media; she prefers to dabble.
Her newest piece, titled “Autumn Radiance” will also be on display. It was completed last year while Crae took classes online through a Portland-based artist.
Crae is a nature buff. She attended grad school to become a zoologist, but at that time it was almost impossible for a woman to get a job in that field. Instead, she made her living as a medical technician. Moving to Roseburg allowed her to focus on her land and her art.
“I just see things in nature that I really enjoy and take a picture of them or just go out and paint it,” Crae said.
Travel has also been a drive behind Crae’s art.
Crae, who recently turned 80-years-old, said she is slowing down. She isn’t as eager to show her work, but hopes that this reception shows others that there is beauty out there if you’re willing to look for it.
“Take some classes, that’s what I did,” Crae suggests.
The reception will be held 2-5 p.m. at 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Refreshments will be served. Crae’s works will be on display for three months before another local author takes over the space.
“The church is grateful for Jemma and the committee taking the lead and starting this again, this space being a gallery. I feel like worship is something we do with our ears and our eyes and sing with our voices. And so having art around us is part of an expansion of the work of a church,” Reverend Dennis Reynolds said.
