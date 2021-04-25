Roseburg Public Library’s first community book project is wrapping up with three weeks of events that focus on the memoir “rough house” by Oregon author Tina Ontiveros.
This Thursday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m., library staff will facilitate a one-hour, general discussion about the book among local readers through the online Zoom platform. Based on the feedback I have received, a lot of this already has happened between friends. Please do not let that stop you from meeting and sharing your thoughts with new people. To participate, email RARE AmeriCorps Participant Katie Fischer at kfischer@cityofroseburg.org.
On Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m., Fischer will facilitate an online discussion with Ontiveros.
This program will be available through two platforms. Those who wish to ask questions and share thoughts directly with Ontiveros should email kfischer@cityofroseburg.org for the Zoom link. Those who wish to simply observe the event may watch the video stream on the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary. A Facebook account is not necessary; however, those who have a Facebook account may submit a question during the program using the comment feature.
Finally, on Thursday, May 13 from 6-8 p.m., Ontiveros will lead a memoir writing workshop. Given the number of writing groups in the area and locally published books, it made sense for the library to tap into Ontiveros’ experience as a writing teacher at Columbia Gorge Community College to share her knowledge, skills and experience. To participate, email kfischer@cityofroseburg.org.
This project is made possible by Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities. Our local partners are the Douglas Education Service District and Friends of the Roseburg Public Library.
The one community, one book format is meant to focus conversations around themes important to our local experiences. We chose “rough house” because part of it is set in Douglas County and Ontiveros writes about rural and generational poverty, housing instability, addiction and the barriers that keep children of hardship from realizing their potential.
As noted on her website, Ontiveros “is a writer, teacher, and bookseller based in the Pacific Northwest. She was raised below the federal poverty line, living mostly with her single mother at the edge of the Oregon desert, but often with her constantly migrating dad in small timber towns around the Pacific Northwest.” Ontiveros was the first person in her family to go to college, earning a bachelor’s degree in literature and a master of fine arts degree in nonfiction writing.
“rough house” was published in September 2020 by Oregon State University Press. It was an October 2020 Indie Next Great Read and won a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Book Award.
Learn more about Ontiveros on her website at www.tinaontiveros.com, and read an additional essay from her at nwbooklovers.org; search for Ontiveros.
Copies of “rough house” remain available. Holds can be placed through the library’s online catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com; contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.”
