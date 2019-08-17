With their fantasy clay creatures from the day before drying on a table near by, campers ranging in age from 7 to 14 diligently drew and painted royal portraits as part of the Umpqua Valley Arts Association’s Summer Kids Camp.
Last week was the seventh week of art camps offered by the association. Every week boasted its own theme, such as Monster Mash, Around the World, Color Club, Pet Parade and last week’s Our Enchanted Forest.
“The themes provide a nice opportunity to encapsulate things, but the art instructors get the opportunity to really teach art-making skills,” UVAA Executive Director Jeneen Hartley said. “Kids leave here knowing more about making art and about art itself.”
During last week’s Enchanted Forest camp, campers designed their own enchanted forest tunnel book, learned printmaking using a gelatin plate, created a wire tree sculpture and used recycled materials to create a collage of fantasy creatures. But they also learned about art history, exploring art styles from artists, such as Brian Froud and Emily Carr.
“They really retain it,” said Arts in Education Director Renée Richardson. “They even bring me things that they have made or they mention it to parents like ‘I just learned about Emily Carr,’ and you can hear them talking to the car about this woman who saved the totem poles and things like that.”
Camps are offered in one-week increments for eight weeks, except for fair week. Campers can go in the morning, afternoon or both. Classes are capped at 15 students and are open to kids ages 7-14.
“It’s a really great introduction to art, which they don’t get in the public schools,” Richardson said.
Teachers are all artists from the community. Each gets their own session, with some days having as many as four instructors. Our Enchanted Forest was instructor Cheryl Stokes’s third week teaching this summer. Stokes has always wanted to be a teacher; her life took her on a different path, but she still finds ways to share what she knows and to learn along with her students.
“In learning how to teach the class, I get to study new techniques and try them at home myself, which I love,” Stokes said. “I may spend 100 hours preparing for this class, in studying and practicing.”
Twelve-year-old Esme Maritz, of Roseburg, spent the first part of Thursday working on a creature she named Darcy Quidd.
“I made this character named Darcy and it’s a cute little happy goblin. I made him yesterday with the mushroom house; I decided I would make a little goblin that lived in the house,” Esmé said. “I drew him and cut him out and tapped him to the side of the house.”
Esme has been a regular at past art camps, but “Our Enchanted Forest,” was the first class she took this summer. Camp has a sentimental attachment for Esme since that is where she met her best friend. She enjoys painting, drawing and designing most.
“Imagination is huge in our summer programs,” Richardson said. “They want you to feel comfortable with a blank piece of paper and whatever you put on it is great.
Sara Monger, 11, of Tenmile, has attended every week this summer, though she could not decide on a favorite theme. Making the mushroom houses was her favorite project while learning about double loading a paint brush was her favorite lesson.
Mushroom houses and making paper curls using scissors or a pencil was 7-year-old Olivia Taute’s favorite part. She came to camp to learn more about art in general.
“I used to get upset when I got something wrong in art,” Olivia said. “But then we decided to come here to learn how to make more art better.”
Above all, Stokes wants the campers to be creative and learn the techniques.
“My goal is for them to learn new techniques, try new things and have a love of art and be able to do it later,” Stokes said. “I don’t want to have cookie-cutter art, you want them to express themselves, but you also want them to try the techniques.”
