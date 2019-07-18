Classic cars will fill Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay for Kool Coastal Nights on Aug 24.
Over 200 classic cars from 1979 and earlier will line the boulevard and people from all over are invited to come admire the cars and enjoy the company.
Coordinator Debby Turner said the event brings people out year after year and it creates its own community.
“It’s the best car show in Oregon,” Turner said. “All the people that come, they come back year after year and it becomes like a family amongst the people out there with their cars — everyone starts to know everyone.”
Early registration for the car show will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Philip Boe Memorial Park on Beach Boulevard. The first 200 vehicles registered will receive a special goody bag. Registration will start again at 8 a.m. Saturday and close at 11 a.m.
Cars must be from 1979 or older, street legal, licensed and insured. The show is limited to the first 300 entrants. Owners choose their car class, pay the $25 fee and pick a spot on the boulevard.
Turner said the fee covers the cost of the event and the trophies, but the admission for visitors is free. She said about 1,000 people come out every year.
“It helps bring business to all the merchants,” Turner said. “A lot of people come and they spend more than one night there with their cars. The hotels are full and the restaurants are full and the RV parks also.”
The event is in its 27th year, but Turner, who’s been running the event for eight years, said she doesn’t know much about how it started.
“The car club that was doing it, they were all getting a little bit older and they decided they no longer wanted to do it,” Turner said. “I was new in town and I said I would help them, and I turned around and there was nobody but me doing it. Now I’m stuck with the show. I love it because every year is easier and easier.”
For more information, got to www.koolcoastalnights.com.
