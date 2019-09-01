Still Giving
The Sutherlin Oakland Food Pantry was the recipient of a generous donation at the bequest of our former board member and co-founder of our pantry.
Beth Applegate was instrumental in the creation of the pantry and through her life supported those in need. Recently Beth passed away at the age of 102 and through her estate has chosen to continue giving by donating to the pantry she was so proud of.
Myself, and all the volunteers are very thankful for this gift. We miss this strong women and her guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.