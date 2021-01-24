Program says thanks to all its donors
The North Umpqua Holiday Food and Gift Program board of directors would like to acknowledge all of the donors who helped make the 2020 event so successful.
Grants were received from the Ben Serafin Fund, C. Giles Hunt Charitable Trust, Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Tribe, Crane Creek Family Fund and Ford Family Foundation.
In addition, general donations from area businesses and the general public were critical in helping reach the goal of helping the community.
This was the 36th year this event has taken place. It has existed in a variety of forms and under different leadership over the years, but it has steadily grown each year. Because of the concerns over COVID-19, a work around was implemented that enabled making the season a little cheerier, and still maintaining public safety.
There were additions to the recipient list because of the effects of not only COVID-19, but the wildfires that ravaged our community. We are so grateful that we were able to help so many people this holiday season.
Thank you to everyone who participated in any way with this year’s North Umpqua Holiday Food and Gift Program.
