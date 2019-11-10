The South Douglas Food Bank wants to thank the Oregon Community Foundation for the $5,000 Lilja Family grant recently given to us.
We are a small, all volunteer operation and their generosity is tremendously appreciated in allowing us to continue serving those in our community who need assistance.
Thank you for your continuing support.
