A big thank you to the City of Roseburg. Because of you, St. Vincent de Paul in Roseburg will soon be able to offer showers to the unhoused and less fortunate of our community up to four days a week.
We were awarded CRF grand funds. The funds provided enough money to purchase a new two stall shower trailer with laundry facilities. Soon the unhoused will have a place to take a step up because of the shower availability.
Again, thank you city council of Roseburg.
