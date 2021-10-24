Grateful for Whipple Foundation Fund support

The Canyonville Friends of the Library are very grateful to the Whipple Foundation Fund for the generous donation to our juvenile book collection. The children of our community will benefit for years from this generous gift.

We sincerely thank The Whipple Foundation Fund for their support.

Linda Joyce

Director, Canyonville Friends of the Library

