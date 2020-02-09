Thanking Cow Creek Foundation for long-time support of kitchen
The St. Francis Community Kitchen wants to thank the Cow Creek Foundation for their generous support during the Christmas season so that we could afford to give a bag of groceries and a ham to our guests who come to the community kitchen for meals two evenings a week on Mondays and Wednesdays at 4:30-5:30 p.m.
We also provided food gift cards for the holiday we were closed. Our guests were very grateful for these gifts of stretching their food dollars during the holidays.
The Cow Creek Indian Foundation and the Cow Creek Band of the Tribe of Umpqua Indians have supported us for many years helping us in our mission to feed people in Sutherlin and our surrounding area.
