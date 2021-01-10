The Chadwick Clubhouse would like to thank The Collins Foundation, which has granted the clubhouse $25,000 operating expenses, to keep the clubhouse providing valuable recovery services to our members who have been diagnosed with a mental illness and/or substance use disorder.
We at the Chadwick Clubhouse are very grateful!
Dorothy Moll
Chadwick Clubhouse Grant Writer
