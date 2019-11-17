Thanks to Knife River Materials for road work
I have been meaning to write and say “Super Kudos!” to Knife River Materials for their work on the I-5 Exit 124.
They finished the work necessary to reopen the exit within the indicated time frame and during the time of closure, I drove by everyday on my way to work. It was fascinating to watch them tear the old stuff out and then bring beautiful order out of chaos.
It really is like a work of art — the beautiful art of engineering and road construction. The intersection is easier to navigate and looks fresh and new.
Subsequently, I found out that Knife River Materials also repaved Garden Valley Road from the city limits to Brown’s Bridge and that also was a beautiful piece of work. Driving that road is now a dream.
Excellent work Knife River folks! You are amazing! Thank you for making our driving easier!
