Pack 46 Cub Scouts made event better
The Umpqua Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution would like to send a big thank you to Pack 46 Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Jason Perron for presenting the colors and leading the Pledge of Allegiance at our recent District II meeting.
It was also nice to have their families and friends in attendance.
