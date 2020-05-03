Kris Wiley has been a wonderful breath of fresh ideas since she arrived to be our head librarian.
One of her best ideas has been to make the library collection available during the coronavirus lockdown. You can reserve books through the internet, and pick them up on Thursdays 3-6 pm in a drive thru.
Kris, and your staff, many thanks for making so many improvements to our library.
