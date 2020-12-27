Appreciation for Collins Foundation
The members of the Douglas Community Library Association would like to thank the Collins Foundation for its recent grant in support of the electronic cataloging system on which its six member libraries rely.
Another year’s subscription to this system means another year in which our libraries can electronically process and monitor all the items people want to borrow from most of the county’s independent libraries at no charge.
The purpose of the DCLA is to help member libraries provide the best possible service to their communities and, thanks to the Collins Foundation, we will be able to continue doing that in 2021.
