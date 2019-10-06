High Five for the Community Diaper Drive!
When the community gets together to help children, wonderful things can happen! The Family Development Center is grateful to several local Roseburg banks and credit unions that worked together to supply Family Development Center with diapers and baby wipes.
The drive gathered 9,200 diapers and 70 containers of wipes.
The financial institutions that engaged in this event were First Interstate Bank (C J Steinbach), Northwest Community Credit Union (Nancy Wilson), Oregon Pacific Bank (Anita Cox) Umpqua Bank (Brian Lenihan), Cascade Community Credit Union (Greg Holt), Banner Bank (Jaun Najara), US Bank (Vince Robinson), Rogue Credit Union (Frank Fisk & Sarah Robinson), First Community Credit Union (Brad Muntifering) and Chase Bank (Trish Gould).
