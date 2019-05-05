Thanks for a random act of kindness
Several weeks ago, my husband and I were shopping at Costco. We became separated, he had paid and was waiting for me to make an appearance! The cashier kept trying to tell me that my two items were already paid for, which made no sense to me.
A nice young couple with a little boy were ahead of me when he spoke to say they had paid for mine!
To say I was speechless is an under statement. For complete strangers to pay my bill is of the utmost kindness.
If they are reading this, we want to say thank you. Thank you and god bless you. We breathe a prayer for them whenever we think of them.
There are still many good people out there. We still cannot get over this random act of kindness, and hope to do it for someone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.