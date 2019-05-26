Saving Grace appreciates aid, gifts from businesses, church
Saving Grace Pet Adoption would like to thank our local businesses, a restaurant and a church.
Thank you so much to Sherm’s Thunderbird Grocery Store and The Roseburg Dollar Tree Store for allowing us to hold our supply drive events to collect toys, cleaning supplies, office supplies and food for the shelter.
The animal lovers/shoppers were so generous. Because of this loyal support from Douglas County residents, our shelter animals are comfy, cozy and super clean. That is so important to their well being until they find forever homes.
We’d also like to thank Wilbur Methodist Church for holding annual donation drives of bedding, food, toys, treats, etc. for the benefit of the shelter. WMC has supported the shelter for many years. The shelter always apprecaites the support so much.
Friends and Family antique store in Sutherlin held a “Soup for Saving Grace” event on May 4 and we apprecaite their support as well.
Thanks to everyone who supports our shelter.
Penny Jenkins
Saving Grace Volunteer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.