Many thanks for help with retiring flags
I am a member of the Sutherlin Lions, and as you probably know, we display the flags throughout town on holidays. We end up with quite a few that require retirement, plus others that folks drop off. In the past month I had the opportunity to help retire close to 600 flags of all sizes.
On behalf of the Sutherlin Lions, I would like to express our sincere thank you to Pearson Funeral Home for their aid in accomplishing this feat. They have a unique and patriotic method of retiring the flags. They place them with veterans who are being cremated, thereby bringing honor to both. I would like to think both went out in style and patriotism.
Jon White
Sutherlin
