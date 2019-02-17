Thank you for the book money
Riddle City Library is very happy to have received a generous grant from the Douglas County Library Association.
The grant — one of many 2019 DCLF grants to libraries throughout our county — will allow us to add many new Adult and Young Adult books and books-on-CD to our collection over the coming year.
Because these materials can be shared, through interlibrary loan, with at least five other libraries, this grant will benefit hundreds of other library patrons as well as those in Riddle.
Lisa Sabol
Riddle City Library volunteer
