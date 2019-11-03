Riddle City Library would like to thank the Noble B. Goettel Charitable Trust and the U.S. Bank Trust Department for a generous grant in support of an early literacy program, which offers new books to Riddle-area children in kindergarten through second grade at no cost to their families.
Since launching our program last February we have registered over 80 Riddle children — about two thirds of our estimated eligible population.
Thanks to the Goettel Trust we will be able to continue putting books in our children’s homes for another year.
Lisa Sabol
Riddle City Library volunteer
