South County libraries say thanks for multiple donations
The libraries in Canyonville, Glendale, Myrtle Creek, Riddle and Winston wish to thank the Mercy Foundation for its generous grant to help fund our south Douglas County Imagination Library program.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails books every month to children under five at no cost to their families, and is a great way to promote early childhood literacy.
We look forward to offering more children in our communities the chance to join this program, thanks to organizations like the Mercy Foundation.
Lisa Sabol
Riddle City Library Volunteer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.