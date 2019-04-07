Thanks to Ford Family for making libray program go
Our group of nonprofit libraries in south Douglas County (Winston, Riddle, Myrtle Creek, Canyonville and Glendale) would like to thank The Ford Family Foundation for its support of our effort to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to our communities.
Because of support from TFFF, the Cow Creek Foundation and individual donors, we can now make this great program available to all children under five who live in the zip code areas served by our libraries. Eligible children who register either online at imaginationlibrary.com or by returning an official registration form to one of our libraries will receive a free book by mail every month.
Research has shown that early access to books is one of the most effective ways to promote literacy in young children, which in turn helps prepare them for success in school and later life. We are happy to be able to offer this program to the youngest members of our communities.
