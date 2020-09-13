Thanks to the FedEx driver who saved our lives
My husband and I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the FedEx driver who knocked on our door and alerted us to the recent fire on our neighbor’s property, and then further drove to our neighbors to warn them too.
Your astute action kept things from becoming a much bigger problem.
Another big thank you to all the firefighters who arrived in a timely manner and were able to put it out.
Thank you all.
Cassandra Murdock-Staton
Myrtle Creek
