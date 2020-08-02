Master Gardeners thankful for Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation grant
The Douglas County Master Gardeners were one of the fortunate recipients of a grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua indian Foundation. The money we received is allowing us to build an efficient irrigation system for the plants in our nursery where plants are raised for our annual plant sale.
With the COVID-19 issue, our plant sale had to be cancelled this year and the money usually generated from that sale was no longer available to us. Work has begun on the new irrigation system which will allow us to better use the water resources we need for the care of our plants.
We are so appreciative of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarding us the funds to do so. Thank you Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation.
Bonnie Durick
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.