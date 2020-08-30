Thank you to local businesses, residents
The generosity of local businesses and residents during this pandemic has been very much appreciated.
Recently, Dollar Tree sponsored a campaign to provide school supplies for our students. Dollar Tree, through the donations of shoppers, recently made school supplies available for local schools.
Head Start has many classrooms throughout our county, and as other schools, have learned to improvise during this time. Being able to provide school supplies for those enrolled in at home learning classes is something that will be so beneficial to our students and families.
As many classrooms will be taught virtually this coming year, school supplies are needed more than ever! Many of the families that we serve do not have access to these common supplies.
Thanks to Dollar Tree and Douglas County Wings of Love (a local Veteran’s volunteer group) we are able to have supplies in classrooms, as well as for students to have at home to aid in their education.
With much appreciation,
