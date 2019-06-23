Thanks to those who made weekend event a success
Umpqua Lands Trail Riders Association (ULTRA) would like to thank the following from our community for helping us put on our 2019 Father’s Day weekend events on Clarks Branch. Saturday off-road Poker Ride for motorcycles, quads and side-by-sides, and Sunday OMRA sanctioned motorcyle GP race.
First, thank you Paul and JulieAnn Fenter for the location and land lease for the events; Zoom Motorsports as a major sponsor for monetary and prize donations, Fly Racing for prizes, Absolute Motorsports for prizes and discounts and Roseburg Rental for discounted fees on rental equipment to prepare trails for the event.
We also had additional services provided by Bay City Ambulance, Southern Septic Service and Roling Thunder BBQ.
Without support and services from these local people and companies our club would not be able to offer such a great weekend for offroad enthusiast from all over Oregon, including 114 people that participated in our poker ride and 100 racers in our GP race.
Thank You!
Joshua Dahlenburg
Winston
