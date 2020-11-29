Many thanks to Lilja Family Foundation

The Canyonville Friends of the Library are thankful to the Lilja Family Foundation for the grant we received. The grant will provide new material for the Adult Non-Fiction collection.

Due to the pandemic the library is currently closed except for curbside service. When we reopen the improvement to our collection will certainly be appreciated.

Linda Joyce

Director, Canyonville Friends of the Library

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.