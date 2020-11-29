Many thanks to Lilja Family Foundation
The Canyonville Friends of the Library are thankful to the Lilja Family Foundation for the grant we received. The grant will provide new material for the Adult Non-Fiction collection.
Due to the pandemic the library is currently closed except for curbside service. When we reopen the improvement to our collection will certainly be appreciated.
