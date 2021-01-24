Masonic Lodge honors Frank Moore
Frank Moore received his Master Mason’s degree at Laurel Lodge No. 13 in 1949 and is recognized for 70 years as a member. RW Brother David Sherman, District Deputy of the Grand Master of A.F. & A.M of Oregon for District 15, made the presentation at Moore’s home.
Jeannie Moore pinned the 70-year token pin on her husband of over 77 years. Following this presentation Moore was bestowed the honor of Honorary Past Master of Laurel Lodge # 13, A.F. & A.M. Roseburg by Worshipful Master Lynn Maskers.
Frank Moore related several stories about his being made a Mason and talked about Freemasons who were/are well known in the community. We don’t talk about how young Moore is but he was recognized for 70 years of service and at the time he became a Freemason he had to be a minimum of 21 years of age. Now add seven.
The local Freemasons also made a monetary gift to the Moores, who lost their home and possessions in the wildfires this past summer.
